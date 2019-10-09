Ratings: The Flash Returns Steady, NCIS Slips Without Ziva

RELATED STORIES Flash! Ah-ahhh! The Inside Story on Cisco's Super-Perfect Needle Drop

The CW’s The Flash opened Season 6 on Tuesday night with 1.63 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, right on par with both Season 5’s average and finale. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, a Batwoman pilot encore did 1.1 mil and a 0.3.

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (11 mil/1.1) slipped 12 percent and two tenths, hitting an audience low without the resurrected Ziva. FBI (8.6 mil/0.8) in turn hit and tied series lows, while New Orleans (6.7 mil/0.7) was steady.

NBC | The Voice (8.4 mil/1.5) and This Is Us (7.2 mil/1.6) each dipped a tenth week-to-week, while New Amsterdam (5.3 mil/0.8) held steady.

FOX | The Resident (3.6 mil/0.7) was steady, Empire (2.9 mil/0.8) dipped.

ABC | The Conners (5.7 mil/1.1) and Emergence (3.1 mil/0.5) each dipped a tenth, mixed-ish (3.4 mil/0.7) and black-ish (3 mil/0.7) were steady, and Bless This Mess (3.9 mil/0.8) ticked up.

