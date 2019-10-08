All American Season 2: CW Orders 3 More Episodes Following Strong Return

RELATED STORIES Ratings: All American Returns to an Audience High, All Rise Stabilizes

The CW is ready for some (more) football. The network has ordered three more All American episodes, bringing the sophomore gridiron drama’s Season 2 total to 16 episodes. (All American‘s first season also consisted of 16 episodes.)

News of the expanded Season 2 order comes in the wake of the show’s strong Season 2 launch. All American on Monday notched its largest audience ever — 926,000 total viewers, besting its previous high by a full 20 percent — and its first 0.3 demo rating since late November, matching its series high. The series likely benefited from the added summertime exposure it received courtesy of Netflix.

TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A.”

