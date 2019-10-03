Tell Me a Story Season 2 Trailer Offers First Look at Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Blythe Danner Joins Gods, Ray Donovan Trailer and More

Whoa, Nashville‘s getting weird, y’all.

CBS All Access dropped the trailer for Tell Me a Story‘s Music City-set, princess-themed second season and the promo provides the first glimpse of the series’ bizarro takes on Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.

Created by Kevin Williamson, Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and turns them on their heads. The series’ inaugural season darkly reimagined Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs and Hansel and Gretel.

In the 10-episode second season, Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella are dramatized via the Pruitt family (headed by a matriarch played by Jessica Jones‘ Carrie-Anne Moss) “as they navigate love, loss, romance and terror against the iconic backdrop” of Nashville, per the official logline. The cast also includes franchise alum Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) as well as Story rookies Natalie Alyn Lind (The Gifted), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights), Eka Darville (Jessica Jones) and Ashley Madekwe (Revenge).

Press PLAY above to watch the Story trailer and then Tell us what you think in the comments.