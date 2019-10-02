Dear White People Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Insatiable's Patty Is a Wanted Woman in Sexy Season 2 Trailer -- Watch

Insatiable's Patty Is a Wanted Woman in Sexy Season 2 Trailer -- Watch Stranger Things Renewed for Season 4 -- Teaser Video Confirms [Spoiler]

Graduation day is nigh for Winchester’s upperclassmen: Netflix has renewed Dear White People for a fourth and final season.

The woke college comedy’s farewell season will consist of 10 episodes, with series creator/EP Justin Simien and fellow EP Yvette Lee Bowser returning as co-showrunners. Netflix announced the news via the above cast video.

“I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix,” Simien enthused in a statement. “This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

Having picked up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off, Dear White People chronicles the socially conscious campus activities at the fictional Winchester College, led by radio host Samantha White (Logan Browning) and her controversial “Dear White People” rants. The supporting cast includes Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robinson, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson.

Popular on TVLine

The fourth and final season will bow on Netflix in 2020.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Dear White People‘s pickup.