Dwayne Johnson to Return as The Rock on Fox's WWE SmackDown Premiere

Do you smell something, WWE fans?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to WWE SmackDown Live for its premiere on Friday, when the show moves to Fox after airing on cable for the last nine years.

Johnson made the announcement in a tweet on Monday, teasing that “there’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home.”

This will be the first time Johnson has come back to Smackdown in six years. He last appeared on the program’s Jan. 11, 2013 broadcast, and formally announced his retirement from professional wrestling earlier this year. (That said, Smackdown‘s title is born from Johnson’s “lay the smackdown” wrestling catchphrase, so he’s always there in spirit.)

Fox will be the sixth network to air WWE Smackdown, following previous stints on UPN, The CW, MyNetworkTV, Syfy and, most recently, USA Network. As part of a five-year deal with the WWE, new two-hour episodes will air 52 weeks a year beginning Friday at 8/7c.

Not moving, however, is WWE Monday Night Raw, which was previously renewed at USA for an additional five years.

Are you excited to see Johnson back in the ring? Drop a comment below.

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

