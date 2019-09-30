2020 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?

TVLine’s annual cornucopia of relief, anxiety and utter anguish known as the Renewal Scorecard has arrived!

From now until late May, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW will determine which shows are good to return for another season… and which will follow Whiskey Cavalier over to the TV trash heap. To help you monitor what’s staying, what’s going and what’s anxiously riding the “bubble,” we once again present you with our easy-to-browse cheat sheet. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

We’ll be updating this list regularly with the latest industry intel — including info on full-season pickups! — so we strongly suggest you bookmark the attached gallery and check back for updates. (You can access the Scorecard directly here.)

As a reminder, the eight levels in TVLine’s reliable renewal grid are as follows:

♦ Officially renewed

♦ A sure thing

♦ A safe bet

♦ Could go either way

♦ A long-shot

♦ Essentially cancelled

♦ Officially cancelled

♦ Too early to tell