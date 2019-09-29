Aidy Bryant Identifies SNL Premiere's Accidental Scene-Stealer

RELATED STORIES Andrew Yang Hails SNL's Bowen Yang for Playing Presidential Candidate

Andrew Yang Hails SNL's Bowen Yang for Playing Presidential Candidate Leslie Jones Breaks Silence on SNL Exit: 'I Am Not Dead — Just Graduating'

Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant is giving props to a member of the show’s crew who inadvertently made a memorable cameo in this weekend’s Season 45 kickoff.

During the politically-tinged and multi-costumed Inside the Beltway sketch, an SNL stagehand accidentally appeared on camera, prompting Bryant to break character.

Hours later, the SNL vet took to social media and identified the premiere’s unintentional guest star as a member of the show’s wardrobe department. “Last night on SNL you got a little sneak peek at one of my favorite people Audrey, aka my dresser for the last seven years,” Bryant shared on Instagram early Sunday. “I just adore this woman… she has helped me pull pants on in the dark, become a chicken, a teacher, a dinosaur and always helps me feel confident to get up there and do it.”

Popular on TVLine

Bryant went on to reveal that her now-famous colleague spends her days working as “a real deal park ranger teaching kids about protecting the wilderness,” before noting, “and on Saturday nights I get to have her by my side.”

Watch the moment unfold above (Audrey drops in at around the 4:40 mark) and then read Bryant’s full tribute below.