Bob's Burgers Premiere Sneak Peek: Who's Popping the Question?

An engagement ring leads to a whole mess of trouble in Sunday’s Bob’s Burgers premiere (Fox, 9/8c).

Spoiler alert: The ring is actually an anniversary present from Bob to Linda, a make-good for the “romantic high-five” he gave her the first time he proposed — hence the episode’s brilliant title, “The Ring (But Not Scary).”

TVLine’s exclusive clip finds the show’s titular burger flipper revealing his anniversary plans to Teddy, who already seems to know way more about Bob and Linda’s relationship than he should. Not that we can really blame him for getting invested. (Come on, it’s Bob and Linda!)

And if you think getting Teddy involved in the surprise is bad, just wait until you see what happens when Tina, Gene and Louise stumble upon their dad’s secret sparkler. In a completely unrelated subplot, Linda spends much of the premiere trying to give Gayle eye drops after she lets her cat sleep on her face, and it’s even better than it sounds.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the Bob's Burgers season premiere