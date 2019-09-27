Prodigal Son Video: Malcolm Gets a Chilling Phone Call From Dear Ol' Dad

RELATED STORIES Fox's Prodigal Son Premiere: Grade It!

Prodigal Son‘s Malcolm Bright might want to start screening his calls.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the Fox freshman’s second episode (Monday, 9/8c), in which Tom Payne’s titular profiler receives an unnerving phone call from his serial killer father, Martin.

Upon learning that his son is investigating a quadruple homicide, Martin is all too eager to get the gory details from Malcolm — and they are quite gory. (At least one of the victims has had his mouth sewn shut, so… maybe watch the above video on an empty stomach.)

“I have so much to offer!” Martin insists, even when Malcolm doesn’t want his help with the case. “We’re both obsessed with murder — like father, like son!”

But this chat with his dad isn’t Malcolm’s only concern: There’s also something very, very wrong with one of the corpses at the crime scene.

Watch our exclusive sneak peek above, then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be back for Prodigal Son‘s second outing?