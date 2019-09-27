BoJack Horseman to End With Season 6

RELATED STORIES John Malkovich to Join Steve Carell in Netflix Comedy Space Force

Netflix is putting Hollywoo in the rearview mirror: BoJack Horseman will end with its upcoming sixth season, the streamer announced Friday.

BoJack‘s swan song (er, horse song) will be released in two parts. The first half of Season 6 will drop on Friday, Oct. 25, with the remaining episodes debuting on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Will Arnett voices BoJack Horseman‘s title character, the washed-up star of ’90s sitcom Horsin’ Around. Now bitter and jaded, BoJack navigates life in Hollywood alongside slacker sidekick Todd (voiced by Aaron Paul) and on-again-off-again girlfriend Carolyn (Amy Sedaris). Alison Brie (GLOW) and Paul F. Tompkins (Bob’s Burgers) round out the main voice cast.

BoJack Horseman is the latest Netflix series to announce a final batch of episodes. Earlier this month, GLOW was renewed for a fourth and final season, while Grace and Frankie will wrap things up in 2020 with Season 7.

Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with BoJack‘s end. Watch a trailer for Season 6 above, then drop a comment with your reactions to the news.