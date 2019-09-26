Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Headline Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

RELATED STORIES Super Bowl 2020 Will Have Fewer Ad Breaks -- But There's a Catch

The NFL just added a whole lotta girl power to its biggest event of the year. Hustlers star and singer Jennifer Lopez, along with recording artist Shakira, will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, the league announced on Thursday.

Recent halftime show performers include Coldplay (ft. Beyoncé and Bruno Mars), Katy Perry (ft. Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott), Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and, this year, Maroon 5 (ft. Travis Scott and Big Boi). TVLine readers gave Maroon 5’s performance an average grade of… “D+.”

This year’s Super Bowl itself — a 13-3 win for the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams — drew 98.2 million viewers, marking an 11-year low for the Big Game.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., and air on Fox.

