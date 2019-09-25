This Is Us Promotes [Spoiler] to Full-Fledged Series Regular in Season 4

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Boss Talks Season 4 Premiere Flash-Forward, Its Surprise Subject and What It Means for the Series' Endgame

How do you know you’re truly being welcomed into the Pearson family fold? You snag a coveted series-regular promotion!

TVLine can confirm that This Is Us has upped Griffin Dunne — who plays the adult version of Jack’s younger brother Nicky — to a full-fledged series regular for the NBC drama’s just-launched fourth season (read premiere recap). Dunne joined the show in Season 3 as a recurring guest star.

As noted by our sister site Deadline, which first broke the news of Dunne’s status change, the character’s growing importance was foreshadowed in the final moments of the Season 3 finale when Nicky was seen (via flash-forward) at ailing, elderly Rebecca’s bedside. Dunne appeared briefly in Tuesday’s Season 4 premiere when he crossed paths with fellow war vet Cassidy (played by Once Upon a Time‘s Jennifer Morrison).

Dunne’s pre-This Is Us TV work includes stints on Alias, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Damages, House of Lies and I Love Dick.