SNL Promo: Woody Harrelson Introduces 'New Kid' Billie Eilish to 'Conan' and the Cast's Bullies

Woody Harrelson, the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live season opener, shows “new kid”/musical guest Billie Ellish the ropes in a new promo for NBC sketch comedy series’ return.

Ellish — crooner of the inescapable “Bad Guy” and just 17 years of age — has little appreciation for Harrelson’s stories SNL past, seeing as it dates way, way back to the ’80s. Undeterred, Harrelson proceeds to give the teen the 10-cent tour of Studio 8H and its denizens, including longtime cast member “Conan” Thompson and varsity jacket-clad bullies Colin Jost and Michael Che (who admittedly fail to intimidate the singer).

Melissa Villaseñor then invites Harrelson and Ellish to join her in auditioning for the roles of host and musical guest, only to be met with a rude awkaneing.

Following Harrelson’s lording over the Season 45 premiere, SNL hosts will include Fleabag phenom Phoebe Waller-Bridge alongside musical guest Taylor Swift (on Oct. 5); Stranger Things‘ David Harbour with musical guest Camila Cabello (Oct. 12); and, further down the line, Kristen Stewart (hosting Nov. 2) and SNL alum Eddie Murphy (Dec. 21).