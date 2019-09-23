Bermuda Triangle Pilot Nixed by ABC

RELATED STORIES Goldbergs Stars Preview Life Post-High School, Talk Show's Endgame -- VIDEO

Goldbergs Stars Preview Life Post-High School, Talk Show's Endgame -- VIDEO Good Doctor's Nicholas Gonzalez, EP Tease New Obstacles For 'Limendez': 'Forbidden Love Is the Tastiest Kind'

ABC will not be braving the Bermuda Triangle after all.

Commissioned nearly eight months ago, the pilot for the sci-fi drama Triangle has been officially passed on by the network, our sister site Deadline reports, following a late, international shoot and special effects work that took post-production into late August.

Penned by Jon Feldman (Blood & Oil, Dirty Sexy Money) and Sonny Postiglione (ABC’s Life on Mars), Triangle set out to ask: “What if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean, but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history?” The series was to be set in motion when a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, and forced to band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

The cast included Mike Vogel (The Brave, Under the Dome), Edwin Hodge (Mayans M.C., Chicago Fire), Mallory Jansen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Galavant), Matt Passmore (Satisfaction, The Glades), Lorenzo Richelmy (Marco Polo), Amit Shah (the UK’s Crashing), Diana Bermudez and Sarah Catherine Hook.