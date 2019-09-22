Emmys Announcer Gives Shout-Out to Felicity Huffman Watching From Prison

RELATED STORIES Pose's Billy Porter Earns Historic Emmy Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Somewhere, as the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards aired on Sunday night, Felicity Huffman‘s ears were burning.

Odd Couple alum Thomas Lennon, who on the Fox telecast was tasked with providing “colorful off-camera commentary for audiences at home during each Emmy winner walk-up,” gave a thinly veiled shout-out to the recently sentenced Huffman as he threw to commercial during the first hour or so.

“Our producers have asked me to give a special shout-out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison,” Lennon said. “Hopefully those two weeks are gonna fly right by.”

Huffman earlier this month was sentenced to 14 days in jail and 250 hours of community service, after she pleaded guilty to her involvement in the college admissions scandal. She also will pay a $30,000 fine and spend one year on supervised release.

In 2005, Huffman won an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama, for her turn as Desperate Housewives‘ Lynette Scalvo.

