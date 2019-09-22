Killing Eve's Jodie Comer Wins Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The Emmys are loving Killing Eve: Star Jodie Comer took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at Sunday’s ceremony for her role on the BBC America thriller.

Comer stars opposite fellow Emmy nominee Sandra Oh as hired killer Villanelle, whose trail of dead bodies is being tracked by Oh’s agent Eve Polastri. Comer’s win comes for Season 2 of the series, which wrapped up in May. Oh took home the Golden Globe for lead actress in a drama earlier this year for her Season 1 work as Eve.

Killing Eve earned a total of nine Emmy nominations this year for its sophomore season, including Outstanding Drama Series. And Eve and Villanelle’s cat-and-mouse game will continue as well: BBC America renewed Killing Eve for Season 3 back in April.