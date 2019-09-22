Emmys 2019: The 13 Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments From the Ceremony

Even if your name wasn’t Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were an event to remember.

Fox aired TV’s annual kudosfest from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night, and the evening was full of moments that ranged from hilarious to tearjerking to downright bizarre. (Or all three, in some cases!) Emmys 2019: Best and Worst Moments

In the attached gallery, we’ve boiled down the three-hour broadcast to 13 snippets we won’t soon forget, for better or for worse. Of course, there was no shortage of fabulous acceptance speeches, delivered by such winners as Fosse/Verdon‘s Michelle Williams and The Act‘s Patricia Arquette. And there was the endlessly entertaining commentary from Reno 911! alum Thomas Lennon, whose off-camera jokes kept us giggling for the entire show. (No easy feat!)

But for every poignant win or inspired bit of comedy, there was a red carpet gaffe (looking at you, The Masked Singer‘s Jenny McCarthy!) or excruciatingly unfunny pre-award banter (Maya Rudolph, you deserved so much better).

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our recap of the 2019 Emmys, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the broadcast!