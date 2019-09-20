Rookie Guest Star Demetrius Grosse on Being Cleared by Investigation: 'It's Been a Very Challenging Time'

RELATED STORIES The Rookie: Afton Williamson Calls Investigation Findings 'Heartbreaking'

The Rookie: Afton Williamson Calls Investigation Findings 'Heartbreaking' The Rookie: Investigation Into Claims Made by Afton Williamson Finds No Unlawful or Inappropriate Behavior

Demetrius Grosse, who guest-starred during Season 1 of ABC’s The Rookie, says it was a “very challenging time” between when Afton Williamson publicly ID’d him in her allegations of sexual harassment and when an independent investigation this week concluded that no one named in the actress’ complaints acted “in an unlawful manner or demonstrate[d] behavior inappropriate for the workplace.”

In an Aug. 4 Instagram post, after TVLine reported that she would not be returning for Season 2, Williamson alleged that she had experienced “sexual harassment from a recurring guest star,” whom she later identified as Grosse. She claimed that she was at first told that Grosse would be fired, only to eventually learn that not only was that not the case, but that showrunner Alexi Hawley never involved human resources in her complaints (which also included allegations of “racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department”).

A third-party, independent investigation was ordered by production studio eOne, and it concluded on Sept. 17 that after examining “nearly 400 hours of interviews and review of evidence, involving a significant amount of material, including video, “those identified in Ms. Williamson’s allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace. It was also concluded that the executive producers, including showrunner Alexi Hawley, addressed matters of which they were made aware promptly and in a fair and reasonable manner.”

“As you can imagine, it’s been a very challenging time,” Grosse shared Friday on Twitter. “I am grateful to my family, friends and colleagues who have been so supportive. I will continue to be an assertive advocate for the respect, acknowledgment and advancement for women both in and out of the workplace. Blessings.”

Prior to his run on The Rookie, Grosse’s TV credits included Justified, Banshee, The Brave and Game of Silence.

Earlier in the week, Grosse’s attorney released a statement (cited by our sister site Variety) that read: “Demetrius Grosse was wrongfully accused and has been exonerated of the alleged misconduct regarding his work on The Rookie…. My client was libeled all over the media before any of the claims could even be verified. No one should publish serious allegations like these in such a reckless manner. Demetrius lost multiple jobs as a result of being falsely accused. We’re glad that the investigation has been completed and are grateful to eOne for its unwavering support. Onward.”