GLOW Renewed for (Final) Season 4

RELATED STORIES The Crown Passes From Young Woman to an 'Old Bat' in Season 3 Teaser

The Crown Passes From Young Woman to an 'Old Bat' in Season 3 Teaser Raising Dion Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Netflix Drama Offers a Fresh Take on Superhero Origin Stories -- Watch

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will be back for one final round: Netflix has renewed GLOW for a fourth and final season, Netflix announced early Friday.

The renewal means fans will get closure on that somber Season 3 cliffhanger, in which Debbie revealed to Ruth that Bash was buying a TV network… only for Ruth to admit that she didn’t want to be involved with her friend’s new endeavor. “I don’t want what you want,” Ruth confessed to Debbie, before boarding a plane home for the holidays. (Fifty-nine percent of TVLine readers gave the third season an “A” grade.)

There’s currently no word on when the final season will drop on Netflix. Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news.

GLOW fans, what do you think of this bittersweet announcement? Drop a comment below!