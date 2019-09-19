Kidding Season 2 Pushed to 2020, to Pair With Homeland's Farewell Run

RELATED STORIES The Affair: [Spoiler] Is Back at The Lobster Roll in New Photos

A Showtime scheduling shake-up has pushed back two premieres as well as The Affair‘s series finale.

The Affair was previously set to wrap its five-season saga on Sunday, Oct. 27, with back-to-back episodes. Instead, it will now air a single episode on that night and then again on Sunday, Nov. 3 aka its series finale.

Also on the move: Back to Life, a BBC-produced comedy starring co-creator Daisy Haggard (Episodes‘ sad Myra), has been pushed back a month and will now premiere with back-to-back half-hour episodes on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9/8c (following Shameless‘ Season 10 opener).

Lastly, Jim Carrey’s Kidding, which was originally scheduled to launch Season 2 on Sunday, Nov. 3, now won’t return until Sunday, Feb. 9, in the year 2020, where it will be paired with Homeland‘s delayed eighth and final season.

