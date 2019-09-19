Fall TV Predictions: NCIS 'Reunion,' This Is Us Tyke Twist, HTGAWM Deaths, Three Freshman Fates and More

Here at TVLine, we’ve spent the summer offering up intel on what will happen when your favorite series return for the 2019-20 TV season.

But what about what might happen?

It’s time once again for the TVLine staff to share its predictions for the upcoming TV season, where last time around we walked away with a 33 percent success rate.

In the attached gallery, we’ve compiled thirtysomething forecasts for the months of TV to come, including hypothetical castings, storylines, cancellations and ratings successes for series new and returning. Fall TV Predictions for 2019-20 Season

Among the predictions in this year’s batch: the return of a familiar American Horror Story face, a major milestone for a Riverdale couple, a whole lotta death on How to Get Away With Murder‘s final season, Saturday Night Live‘s MIA cast member, ABC’s Tuesday-night shake-up and many more guesses for the year ahead.

REMINDER: These are predictions, not outright spoilers. Pitchforks down!

Scroll through the attached gallery (click here for direct access) to see our 2019-20 predictions, then hit the comments and tell us: Which of these do you think could become a reality?