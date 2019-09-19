Ratings: America's Got Talent Finale Down Sharply From Last Summer

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent Finale Recap: Did Your Favorite Act Win Season 14?

NBC’s America’s Got Talent closed Season 14 with 10.1 million total viewers — this cycle’s largest audience since July 23 — and a 1.5 demo rating, which marks a Wednesday high for the season.

That said, the finale was down 22 and 30 percent from last summer’s, delivering a four-year audience low and quite possibly an all-time demo low for a finale.

Leading out of AGT, A Little Late With Lilly Singh‘s primetime special retained 2.5 mil/0.5.

Elsewhere:

FOX | MasterChef (3.1 mil/0.8) ticked down week-to-week and was well shy of its previous finale (3.6 mil/1.1).

CBS | Big Brother (4.3 mil/1.0) ticked down week-to-week.

THE CW | Leading out of a rerun of something or another, Hypnotize Me (434K/0.1) took a hit.