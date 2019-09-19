Ratings: America's Got Talent Finale Down Sharply From Last Summer

NBC’s America’s Got Talent closed Season 14 with 10.1 million total viewers — this cycle’s largest audience since July 23 — and a 1.5 demo rating, which marks a Wednesday high for the season.
That said, the finale was down 22 and 30 percent from last summer’s, delivering a four-year audience low and quite possibly an all-time demo low for a finale.
Leading out of AGT, A Little Late With Lilly Singh‘s primetime special retained 2.5 mil/0.5.
Elsewhere:
FOX | MasterChef (3.1 mil/0.8) ticked down week-to-week and was well shy of its previous finale (3.6 mil/1.1).
CBS | Big Brother (4.3 mil/1.0) ticked down week-to-week.
THE CW | Leading out of a rerun of something or another, Hypnotize Me (434K/0.1) took a hit.
NEXT WEDNESDAY: #OneChicago, Crank Yankers, The Goldbergs, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Masked Singer, Modern Family, Schooled, Single Parents, South Park and Survivor return, plus the series premieres of Cake and Stumptown, and the finale of Big Brother.