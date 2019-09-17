A Hogan's Heroes Sequel in the Works — Set in the Present Day?!

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Marilyn Manson Joins Gods, Big Mouth Trailer and More

I see nothing… particularly interesting about the premise behind it. And yet a sequel to Hogan’s Heroes is apparently in the works.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, the original series’ co-creator, Al Ruddy, in association with Village Roadshow Entertainment Group and Danny McBride’s Rough Pictures, is developing a follow-up to the World War II-set comedy, which aired from September 1965 to April 1971 and starred Bob Crane (as Hogan), Werner Klemperer (Colonel Klink), Richard Dawson (Newkirk) and John Banner (Schultz), among others in a somewhat rotating cast.

But whereas the original series — currently one of my go-to MeTV night-enders— was set during World War II and followed the titular POWs in a German prison camp, the sequel would take place all the way in the present day — that’s quite a jump, if I paid attention correctly in history class — and follow descendants of the “heroes” as they team up for a globe-trotting treasure hunt.

Are you champing at the bit to catch up with Hogan’s, what, great-great-grandson…? Or is this the case of an IP being misused?