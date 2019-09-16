Seinfeld Moving to Netflix in 2021 — Not That There's Anything Wrong With That

RELATED STORIES Paul Rudd Is Jealous of Paul Rudd in Living With Yourself Netflix Trailer

Netflix will become the master of Seinfeld‘s domain effective 2021, as the result of a new five-year deal that will pull all 180 episodes of the iconic sitcom from its current streaming home, Hulu.

In reportedly outbidding Hulu, Amazon, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal and Viacom for not just U.S. but global rights to the series, Netflix is believed to have paid well north of both the $500 million that NBCUniversal shelled out to land The Office on its own upcoming streaming platform and the $425 million that HBO Max ponied up for Friends. (Hulu reportedly pays $150 million/year to host Seinfeld Stateside-only.)

“Seinfeld is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show,” Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mike Hopkins said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported on the transaction. “Now, 30 years after its premiere, Seinfeld remains center stage. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.”

Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos points out that this deal marks the first time that all episodes of Seinfeld will be available on one service globally, and in 4K.