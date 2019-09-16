Paul Rudd Is Jealous of Paul Rudd in Living With Yourself Netflix Trailer

It’s double trouble for ageless funnyman Paul Rudd in the first trailer for Living With Yourself, premiering Friday, Oct,. 18 on Netflix.

Told from multiple perspectives, the eight-episode half-hour series is described as “an inventive existential comedy that asks: Do we really want to be better?” To explore that point, Rudd plays Miles, a man who is struggling in life, so he undergoes a “spa” treatment that promises to make him a better person. Emerging from the procedure, Miles discovers that he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself.

As Miles deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, he finds he must fight for his wife (played by Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity.

Living With Yourself is a Fall TV “WATCH” recommendation from at least three TVLine editors who hailed it as a “quirky, unpredictable comedy [that] will keep you guessing, laughing… and feeling”; “both a total trip and an absolute nightmare”; and a Paul Rudd showcase that boasts an “offbeat, wildly surreal sense of humor.”

Press PLAY above and tell us if you are planning to double up on Paul Rudd next month.