Emmy Predictions: [Spoiler] Will Pull Off Surprise Sweep — and If Anyone Tells You Differently, They Are Wrong

The kudos upset is coming — and you have six days to prepare for it!

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards air set for this Sunday and sources close to my totally trustworthy intuition tell me that there are a handful of surprises in store in the top races. And it will leave the showbiz community shook. Or I’ll be eating vegan crow. One of those two things will happen. I’m pretty sure it will be the former… but it could be the latter. Emmys 2019: Ausiello's Predictions

One thing I know for certain: The attached gallery contains predictions from 15 major categories and you can access it directly here or you can simply click on the widget contained within this story. Also, the Emmys are set to air live coast-to-coast on Fox at 8/7c. That’s another certainty.