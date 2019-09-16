The Conners Stages Blues Brothers Reunion as Dan Aykroyd Sets Season 2 Guest Stint — FIRST PHOTO

RELATED STORIES DWTS: Christie Brinkley Drops Out After Injury, Daughter Sailor to Take Her Place

Dan Conner is singing the blues again.

The Conners has tapped Dan Aykroyd — who starred opposite John Goodman in 1998’s Blues Brothers 2000, a sequel to the 1980 cult classic — to make a guest appearance this fall.

The SNL vet will turn up in the third episode of the ABC comedy’s upcoming third season playing a poker buddy of Dan’s (check out an exclusive sneak peek at their reunion above).

Coincidentally (or maybe not?) the episode featuring Aykroyd also marks Katey Sagal’s first episode back as Dan Conner’s crush interest Louise. As we exclusively reported, the Married With Children icon is set to appear in more than half of Season 2’s 19 episodes.

“We’re taking it slow,” showrunner Bruce Helford recently told TVLine about a potential Dan-Louise romance. “She wants a relationship. She wants romance. She is not giving up. But Dan is still having difficulty. He’s struggling with whether he’d be betraying [Roseanne] if he does move toward someone else. And can he ever find that feeling with anybody else?”

The Conners‘ second season debuts Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c. (Additional reporting by Vlada Gelman)