No Good Nick Cancelled at Netflix

The Ranch Part 7 Goes Out With a Bang! Plus, Is There Hope for Colt and Abby?

Netflix has no good news for fans of No Good Nick: The Melissa Joan Hart dramedy has been cancelled after one season, our sister site Variety reports.

No Good Nick followed 13-year-old Nicole aka Nick, who infiltrated a family with the intention to get revenge on them for unknowingly ruining her life. But as she got to know the family, she found compassion for them and struggled with whether or not she could bring her plan to fruition.

Hart and Stranger Things‘ Sean Astin co-starred as the parents at No Good Nick‘s center, while Siena Agudong (Star Falls), Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Liv & Maddie) and Kalama Epstein (The Fosters) rounded out the main cast.

The show’s 20-episode first season was split into two parts, which dropped on April 15 and Aug. 5. It’s one of several series that Netflix has axed this year, along with The OA, Tuca & Bertie and Santa Clarita Diet, to name a few.

Will you miss the show?