Ugly Betty Reunion! Michael Urie and Becki Newton Teaming Up for Funeral Home Sitcom Fun at CBS

It’s not an Ugly Betty revival but it’s pretty darn close: Michael Urie and Becki Newton will play siblings in a sitcom that’s in development at CBS, TVLine has learned.

Titled Fun, the multi-cam comedy — from Sex and the City EP Michael Patrick King and Ugly Betty scribes Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally — is described as “a life-long love story between a brother (Urie) and a sister (Newton), who always encourage each other to have fun. No matter what hardship life is currently serving up. Fun celebrates life — in spite of the fact that the family business is a funeral home. As they say in their family: “You can’t spell funeral without f-u-n.” The brother returns to his Pennsylvania hometown to help his sister run the struggling business after his emotional and devastating break-up with… show business.”

Urie and Newton — who for four seasons played co-workers/besties/partners in crime Marc and Amanda on Ugly Betty — will also serve as producers on the project, which has scored a pilot production commitment from CBS.

Urie is currently recurring on TV Land’s Younger while Newton just wrapped a two-season stint on HBO’s Divorce.