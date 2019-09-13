Castle Rock Season 2 Trailer Gives Misery's Annie Wilkes an Origin Story

RELATED STORIES Looking for Alaska Trailer: Hulu Drama Brings Angst, Tragedy and O.C. Tunes

If the trailer for Castle Rock‘s second season is any indication, Paul Sheldon was not Annie Wilkes’ first victim.

In a 90-second promo released by Hulu on Friday, Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex) makes her debut as a younger version of Misery‘s Annie, described in the Season 2 synopsis as a “budding psychopath.”

And there’s plenty of evidence in the trailer to back up that description. Annie is apparently on the run from the FBI after committing a murder, and when she winds up in Castle Rock with daughter Joy (Eighth Grade‘s Elsie Fisher), even more bizarre and horrifying events go down. Per the Season 2 logline, “a feud between warring clans comes to a boil” upon Annie’s arrival in the town, and none of the residents look too pleased to meet their newest visitor.

The anthology’s second season will also star Oscar winner Tim Robbins (who’s already familiar with the Stephen King universe, having starred in The Shawshank Redemption in 1994), as well as Robin Weigert (Big Little Lies), Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace), Alison Wright (The Americans) and Greg Grunberg (Heroes).

Castle Rock returns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Watch the full Season 2 trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!