Summer TV Winners & Losers: How Did HBO, Tom Kirkman, Big Brother, LoVe Fans, Stranger Things and Others Fare?

Before the Fall TV season hits us like a sledgehammer, it’s time to review this year’s summertime fare and make note of the shows, networks and trends that enjoyed a certain “heat”… and those that left us (or, worse, Nielsen households) cold.

Which network should be feeling a bit of, say, euphoria, given its recent performance? Which dating show dazzled with the diversity of its denizens, and which failed to make a splash?

On which side of the fence did Stranger Things land, after taking last summer off? Which upcoming streaming service has best flaunted what it’s got? And which cable drama nearly turned us into zombies?

As always and forever, not every summer series was strong or weak enough to warrant a spot in our gallery! There’s lots of summer TV that was just OK, you know? (Not everyone gets a trophy, kids.) Instead, we whittled down three months’ worth of “off-season” TV to 20 standouts, all of which deserved recognition… for better or for worse.

Scroll through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see the summer fare that we have deemed to be winners and losers, then hit the comments to share your own picks!

