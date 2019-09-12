Ratings: BH90210 Ends 4-Week Slide With Finale; 83% Hoping for Renewal

Fox’s BH90210 ended its six-episode run on Wednesday night with 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, rising a tenth in the demo to hit the brakes on what had been a season-long slide.

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B,” with 83 percent throwing their support behind a Season 2 pick-up of the not-a-reboot “reboot.”

Opening Fox’s night, MasterChef (3.2 mil/0.8) was steady going into next week’s finale. Summer TV Winners & Losers (2019)

Elsewhere:

NBC | America’s Got Talent (8.4 mil/1.2) and the already renewed Songland‘s finale (3.9 mil/0.8) were steady, while Hollywood Game Night (2.2 mil/0.5) ticked up with its finale.

CBS | Big Brother (4.6 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth week-to-week, and thus trailed AGT for the nightly demo win.

THE CW | Bulletproof (604K/0.1) dipped with its finale, while Hypnotize Me (570K/0.2) ticked up.

