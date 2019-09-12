Modern Love Trailer: Tina Fey and John Slattery Go on the Least Fun Date Ever

RELATED STORIES Brad Paisley to Star in Amazon Comedy Spoofing Celebrity Vanity Projects

The course of true love never did run smooth… and in the first full trailer for Modern Love, romance repeatedly hits the rapids.

The preview video, which Amazon Prime released Thursday, gives us the first real glimpse at the half-hour series loosely based on the New York Times column and podcast of the same name. The vignettes featured in the trailer run the gamut from the surreal (at one point, a character played by The Newsroom‘s John Gallagher Jr. awkwardly discusses a sex injury with an EMT) to the serious (a character played by How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti wonders how she can have a baby with a man she doesn’t love).

In another scene, married characters played by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and John Slattery (Mad Men) meet with a therapist who asks what they do for date night. “This,” Fey’s character says flatly.

The cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Brandon Victor Dixon (Power) and Julia Garner (Ozark). Episode directors include Shannon Horgan (Catastrophe) and Emmy Rossum (Shameless).

All eight episodes of Modern Love will begin streaming on Friday, Oct. 18. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer in full, then hit the comments with your thoughts!