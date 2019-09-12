His Dark Materials Gets November Premiere Date at HBO

Dust off your hot-air balloons: His Dark Materials will lift off on Monday, Nov. 4, HBO announced Thursday.

Philip Pullman’s novels — a trilogy that consists of The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass — follow Lyra, an orphan who lives in a parallel universe in which science, theology and magic are entwined. When one of her friends goes missing, Lyra embarks on a search that uncovers an evil plot involving stolen children. Along the way, the recovery effort turns into a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

The HBO/BBC One adaptation features an all-star ensemble that includes X-Men‘s James McAvoy (as Lord Asriel), The Affair‘s Ruth Wilson (as Mrs. Coulter) and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (as aeronaut Lee Scoresby), The Wire‘s Clarke Peters (as The Master), Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott (as Colonel John Parry/Doctor Stanislaus Grumman/Jopari) and Logan star Dafne Keen (as Lyra).

The series’ voice case includes Cristela Alonzo (Cristela), Helen McCrory (the Harry Potter films), Kit Connor (Rocketman) and David Suchet (Agatha Christie’s Poirot).

Which parts of The Golden Compass are you most excited to see play out in His Dark Materials? Hit the comments and let us know!