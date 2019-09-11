A Very Brady Renovation Sets HGTV Ratings Record With 8 Million Viewers

RELATED STORIES A Very Brady Renovation Discovery Reminds Us, 'Don't Play Ball in the House!' -- Watch a Sneak Peek

Oh, my Nielsens!

Monday’s launch of A Very Brady Renovation gave HGTV its most watched season premiere ever, with 8.1 million total viewers, as well as marked the cabler’s highest-rated telecast in over two-and-a-half years.

The 90-minute premiere also hit a network high in the Adults 25-54 demo, scoring a 1.43 rating — up 160 percent from the time slot’s year-ago levels and up 211 percent from the six weeks prior.

A Very Brady Renovation features The Brady Bunch‘s grown-up child cast giving a full-scale overhaul of the Los Angeles home that provided exterior shots for Mike and Carol’s mod manse. The transformation of the property will involve adding 2,000 square feet to its original footprint, all without compromising its recognizable street view.

“We knew A Very Brady Renovation would exceed every expectation,” HGTV president Jane Latman said in a statement. “This initial ratings and digital performance report has been nothing short of impressive and our entire team is celebrating. The Brady Bunch is a pop culture phenomenon with incredible appeal, so we expect viewers to return week after week to watch how HGTV renovated and replicated the real Brady Bunch house.”