Ratings: Sunday Night Football Opener Steady Despite Historic Skunking

Despite marking the most lopsided NBC Sunday Night Football opener ever (with a 30-point margin of victory), the New England Patriots’ 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night was right on par with last fall’s Bears/Packers match-up, delivering a 14.8 rating and 26 share in metered-market households.

In Nielsen fast nationals, the game posted 19.3 million total viewers and a 6.6 demo rating, matching last year’s prelim numbers.

Opposite, as we say, “ye ol’ pigskin”….

CBS | Pending adjustment due to football overrun, Big Brother (5 mil/1.2) is currently looking at its most watched episode of the season, while up 33 percent in the demo from Labor Day Eve.

ABC | $100,000 Pyramid (3.4 mil/0.5) slipped two tenths, while To Tell the Truth (2.8 mil/0.4) dipped one tenth.

Want scoop on any Fall TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.