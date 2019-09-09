TVLine Items: Stranger Things Vet Joins Comedy, Jonah Hex's 'Crisis' and More

Someone strange is coming to CBS All Access’ No Activity: Stranger Things star Joe Keery will guest during Season 3 of the comedy series.

Additional new guest stars include Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood), Keegan-Michael Key (Friends From College), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story) and Paula Pell (A.P. Bio).

In the upcoming season (debuting later this fall), Detectives Cullen (played by Patrick Brammall) and Tolbeck (Tim Meadows) are “back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals, while robots edge in on Janice (Amy Sedaris) and Fatima (Sunita Mani) in dispatch.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Johnathon Schaech will reprise his role as Jonah Hex in the Arrowverse’s upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, EW.com reports.

* BET has set a Wednesday, Oct. 9 premiere date for both of Tyler Perry’s new shows: The Oval (airing at 9/8c), about everyday lives of the staff who run the White House, and Sistas (10 pm), which follows a group of single black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers and friendship.

