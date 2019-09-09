RELATED STORIES Fall Preview: Kelly Clarkson, Judge Jerry and Others Come to Daytime -- Plus, Vote for Your Current Daytime Favorites

Fall Preview: Kelly Clarkson, Judge Jerry and Others Come to Daytime -- Plus, Vote for Your Current Daytime Favorites Morning Show: Watch First Footage of Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon's Upcoming Apple Drama Series

The Kelly Clarkson Show made its debut on Monday with an iconic moment straight out of The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

As the hour opened, Steve Carell appeared on stage to introduce the singer/host with his infamous “Kelly Clarkson!” cry from the Judd Apatow movie. However, no chest hairs were harmed in the making of this scream.

“A very special thank you to my guest announcer Steve Carell,” Clarkson said following her performance of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” “When I signed on to this show, I was like, ‘Is it possible to get him to shout my name on the very first episode?’ and it happened! Like, what is my life? Yeah, he’s really nice.”

The daytime talker is one of several new syndicated shows hitting the airwaves: Tamron Hall and Judge Jerry also aired their first episodes today, while The Mel Robbins Show makes its bow next week. Additionally, RuPaul launched a three-week “test” run in June, with its longterm future TBD. (Check out our guide to all the newcomer offerings here.)

Press PLAY above to watch Carell recreate his memorable 40-Year-Old Virgin yell, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Clarkson’s talk show premiere. Will you be tuning in again?