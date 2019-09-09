Brad Paisley to Star in Amazon Comedy Spoofing Celebrity Vanity Projects

RELATED STORIES The Boys Season 2: Another Two Timeless Vets Board Amazon Series

The Boys Season 2: Another Two Timeless Vets Board Amazon Series Criminal Minds' Daniel Henney Joins Wheel of Time Adaptation at Amazon

Grammy-winning country artist Brad Paisley is taking center stage at Amazon, where he’ll star in and executive-produce an in-the-works comedy series, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Titled Fish Out of Water, the project — which currently has a script commitment at the streaming platform — is described as a Larry Sanders-esque take on celebrity vanity projects, which will follow country music star Paisley’s struggle to “keep a simple little fishing show from turning into his own personal Fyre Festival.”

A.D. Miles (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) will write the script and exec-produce with Paisley. Will Arnett also will serve as an EP, as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Though Paisley has previously guest-starred on shows such as Two and a Half Men, According to Jim and Nashville, Fish Out of Water would mark his first series-regular TV gig, should the project go forward at Amazon.

Does Fish Out of Water sound like something you’d watch? Tell us in the comments!