Awkwafina's Comedy Central Sitcom Gets Title and Premiere Date

Awkwafina‘s autobiographical-ish Comedy Central sitcom has been given a title and a (general) premiere date.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is a half-hour comedy loosely based on the rapper and Crazy Rich Asians scene stealer’s life growing up in Flushing. Per the official logline, “Raised by her Dad (Law & Order: SVU alum BD Wong) and Grandma (Orange Is the New Black‘s Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (High Maintenance‘s Bowen Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.”

In addition to the above case, NCIS and Blue Bloods vet Jennifer Esposito will recur as an art teacher who catches Nora’s interest at a single-parent support group, while Korean-American rapper Jon Park (aka Dumbfoundead) will recur as Nora’s friend Doug.

Comedy Central also announced a slate of predominantly female and diverse directors for the 10-episode comedy, including Emmy-nominated actress/director Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Lucia Aniello (Broad City), Jamie Babbit (But I’m a Cheerleader), The Daniels (Swiss Army Man), Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and Anu Valia (The Other Two).

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is currently in production and on track for a January 2020 premiere.