Quotes of the Week: Mayans MC, Power, Carnival Row, Elite, Late Show and More

First, the bad news: It’s almost time to kiss the weekend goodbye.

The good news? Our latest batch of Quotes of the Week makes for an excellent parting gift.

This time around, our gallery of bon mots, zingers and one-liners includes Joe Biden’s latest “gaffe” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the very blunt introduction of a Titans character, an embarrassing confession on Mayans MC and a memorable one-word response from Power‘s Tasha.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of BH90210, Suits and Succession, plus sound bites from Younger, Why Women Kill, Carnival Row and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!