A Very Brady Renovation Discovery Reminds Us, 'Don't Play Ball in the House!' — Watch a Sneak Peek

In August 2018, HGTV became the proud new owner of 11222 Dilling Street, the split-level home in Studio City, Calif., whose exterior was seen in virtually every episode of The Brady Bunch.

This Monday, Sept. 9 at 9/8c, A Very Brady Renovation gets underway on HGTV, when Brady Bunch kids Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen reunite to give the aforementioned house a retro makeover.

In Monday’s extended premiere episode, the Brady kids have an emotional reunion at 11222 Dilling Street, before commencing demolition (as seen in the sneak peek below) with help from, of course, The Property Brothers.

The renovation also requires sorting through of old furniture and knick-knacks that have been in storage for years at Paramount Studios, carefully culling items that were actually used on the TV series or in any of the follow-up projects.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, McCormick and HGTV host Lara Spencer rummage around until they unearth a pivotal prop from one of the Brady kids’ classic cover-ups. (It’s not the, “Oh, my nose!” football — but it’s close.) Press play to watch their self-described Indiana Jones-like discovery.