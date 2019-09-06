Ratings: NFL Kickoff Game Eyes 3-Year High, Draws Nearly 20 Million Viewers

NBC’s broadcast of Thursday night’s Packers-Bears NFL Kickoff Game posted a 15.3 rating and 28 share in time zone-adjusted metered-market results, up 14 percent from last year (13.4/25 for Falcons-Eagles) to mark the season opener’s best overnight numbers since 2016.

Per fast nationals, the Packers’ win delivered 19.6 million total viewers and a 6.2 demo rating — obviously dominating Thursday in all measures.

Placing a distant second was CBS’ Big Brother (4.2 mil/1.0), which ticked up week-to-week.

Elsewhere:

ABC | The penultimate Reef Break (1.6 mil/0.3) was on par with last week’s double pump average, but drew its second-smallest audience to date. The season finale will air next Friday, due to the Democratic Debate.

NBC | Spin the Wheel‘s season-ending double pump (2.1 mil/0.4, 2.3 mil/0.5) was on par with its last fresh spin.

THE CW | The Outpost (690K/0.1) was up, Two Sentence Horror Story (590K/0.1) was steady.