John Cena Attempts to Perform His WWE Entrance Song on a Recorder for Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader

John Cena might want to change his catchphrase from “You can’t see me!” to “You can’t hear me!” after this. The WWE legend returns to host new episodes of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader tonight (Nickelodeon, 7/6c), and as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, one question requires him to show off his musical side.

The first of two back-to-back episodes pits an Ivy League professor against the show’s panel of elementary school whiz kids, and when a question about a “fipple flute” (aka a recorder) comes up, Cena seizes the opportunity to play his iconic WWE entrance song.

“Never had one lesson!” Cena proudly proclaims after fumbling his way through the eight-note piece. (The fact that some of the students are literally covering their ears suggests they’re not surprised by this information.)

Following tonight’s full-hour premiere, new half-hour episodes of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader will air Fridays at 7 pm on Nickelodeon.

Hit PLAY on the video above to learn if Cena is more musical than a fifth grader, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the game show’s revival below.