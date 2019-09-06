Grey's Anatomy: First Season 16 Trailer Confirms Meredith's New 'Job' and Jackson's... Death? (WATCH)

RELATED STORIES The Conners: Here's How [Spoiler]'s Absence Will Be Explained in Season 2

The Conners: Here's How [Spoiler]'s Absence Will Be Explained in Season 2 Grey's Anatomy Time Jump Twist: The Season 16 Premiere Will Pick Up...

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff promised us that there would be “ramifications” for Meredith in the wake of the superstar MD breaking the law and getting fired in last May’s finale, and now we have confirmation of at least one of them.

The first teaser trailer for the ABC drama’s upcoming 16th season shows Ellen Pompeo’s unemployed alter ego performing court-ordered community service. Her job? Picking up trash on the side of the road. (And from the looks of the clip, her first performance review is going to be a disaster).

The promo also portends an ominous outcome to the Disappearance of Jackson Avery, although that’s presumably a big ol’ bait-and-switch considering Jesse Williams recently re-upped with the show for two more years.