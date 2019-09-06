Grey's Anatomy: First Season 16 Trailer Confirms Meredith's New 'Job' and Jackson's... Death? (WATCH)

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff promised us that there would be “ramifications” for Meredith in the wake of the superstar MD breaking the law and getting fired in last May’s finale, and now we have confirmation of at least one of them.
The first teaser trailer for the ABC drama’s upcoming 16th season shows Ellen Pompeo’s unemployed alter ego performing court-ordered community service. Her job? Picking up trash on the side of the road. (And from the looks of the clip, her first performance review is going to be a disaster).
Ask and you shall receive 😏#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/mIXIvVH3hJ
— Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) September 6, 2019
The promo also portends an ominous outcome to the Disappearance of Jackson Avery, although that’s presumably a big ol’ bait-and-switch considering Jesse Williams recently re-upped with the show for two more years.
As Vernoff previously told TVLine, the Thursday, Sept. 26 opener will pick up “moments from where we left off” in the Season 15 finale, with “all of the lingering” cliffhangers — i.e. Meredith, Richard and Alex receiving pink slips, DeLuca wearing prison orange and Jackson vanishing into
thin air thick fog — being addressed “pretty immediately.” But shortly thereafter, the episode “will then span a little bit of time over the course of the hour.”