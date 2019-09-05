Mad About You Revival: Spectrum Sets Premiere Date(s) — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Mad About You Adds Vets, Drunk History Renewed and More

The Buchmans are being split up!

Spectrum on Thursday announced that its 12-episode Mad About You revival will air in two equal parts, with the first six episodes bowing Wednesday, Nov. 20. The final six episodes, meanwhile, will drop on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt are set to reprise their signature roles as Paul and Jamie Buchman in the “limited event series,” which finds the couple adjusting to their new life as empty-nesters after dropping their “unpredictable, hard-to-control” grown-up Mabel (Black Mirror‘s Abby Quinn) off at college.

Also returning for the revival are series vets John Pankow and Richard Kind, who are reprising their respective roles as Ira Buchman and Dr. Mark Devanow.

Peter Tolan (Rescue Me) will serve as showrunner, with Reiser, Hunt, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher serving as EPs. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, will be an executive consultant. Hunt will direct the premiere episode.