Big Brother Renewed for Season 22

The Big Brother house will keep its doors open for at least one more summer.

CBS has renewed the long-running reality series for Season 22, set to air in Summer 2020. Julie Chen Moonves, who has hosted the show since its inception, also will be back for the 22nd cycle.

Big Brother is currently approaching the end of Season 21, which will wrap up with a 90-minute live finale on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The show airs Sundays (8/7c), Wednesdays (8/7c) and Thursdays (9/8c), with two houseguests poised to get the boot in tonight’s double eviction episode.

CBS has yet to make a renewal decision on Big Brother‘s celebrity editions, which have run in the winter for the past two years. In May, CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl told TVLine that “we have not made our mind up about Celebrity yet.”

