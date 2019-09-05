Ratings: BH90210 Dips Again Heading Into Finale, AGT Hits Wednesday Highs

RELATED STORIES Younger Writer Breaks Down Liza's 'Massive' Season Finale Surprise

The penultimate episode of Fox’s not-a-reboot BH90210 “reboot” this Wednesday drew 1.92 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking down on both counts for a fourth straight week. (Read recap.)

Versus its solid August premiere, BH90210 is now down a full 50 percent in both measures.

Opening Fox’s night, MasterChef (3.1 mil/0.8) was steady.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent led the night with 8.4 mil and a 1.2, ticking up week-to-week to mark Wednesday highs for this season. Songland (4.2 mil/0.8) also hit Wednesday highs, while Hollywood Game Night (2.2 mil/0.4) was steady.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (4.4 mil/1.1) was steady week-to-week… The CW’s Bulletproof (660K/0.2) ticked up, while Hypnotize Me (560K/0.1) was flat.

