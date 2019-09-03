Ratings: Grand Hotel Takes Labor Day Dip, Bachelor in Paradise Tops Night

RELATED STORIES Leslie Jones Breaks Silence on SNL Exit: 'I Am Not Dead -- Just Graduating'

Leslie Jones Breaks Silence on SNL Exit: 'I Am Not Dead -- Just Graduating' Steven Universe Creator Breaks Down the Movie's Biggest Moments, Including That Romantic 'No-Brainer'

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise on Labor Day evening drew 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, down 10 percent and a tenth week-to-week but still easily leading Monday in the demo.

Leading out of that, Grand Hotel (2.4 mil/0.4) also dipped, tying series lows, with its penultimate episode of Season 1.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (4.6 mil/0.8) and Dateline (3.1 mil/0.5) both ticked down, though the former commanded Monday’s largest total audience.

Over on Fox, So You Think You Can Dance (1.8 mil/0.4) held into its demo low while slipping to its second-smallest audience ever.

CBS (averaging 3.4 mil/0.4 for the night) and The CW (averaging 810K/0.2) each were NBR (nothing but reruns).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.