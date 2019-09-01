Rhythm + Flow: Netflix's Cardi B-Led Hip-Hop Competition Series Sets Premiere Date, Weekly (!!) Rollout Plan

RELATED STORIES American Idol Judges Returning for Season 18 Despite Cost-Cutting Buzz — But What About Ryan Seacrest?

Netflix is taking an old school-style approach to its forthcoming hip-hop competition series, dropping episodes out weekly vs. its traditional binge model.

Rhythm + Flow — which endeavors to “find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up” and features a judge panel that includes music A-listers Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris — will roll its 10 episodes out over the course of three weeks. The first four episodes (which will focus on the auditions), will bow Wednesday, Oct. 9, followed by Episodes 5-7 (on Oct. 16) and Episodes 8-10 (on Oct. 23).

The hour-long, multi-city Rhythm + Flow marks Netflix’s first foray into the crowded music competition series market. Check out the teaser above and then hit the comments with your snappy judgements.